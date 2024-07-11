WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $219.75, but opened at $248.00. WD-40 shares last traded at $225.81, with a volume of 172,200 shares trading hands.

The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $155.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.80 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 32.30%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $313.00 target price on shares of WD-40 in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling at WD-40

In other WD-40 news, Director David Pendarvis bought 328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $234.75 per share, for a total transaction of $76,998.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,256.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director David Pendarvis purchased 328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $234.75 per share, with a total value of $76,998.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,256.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven A. Brass purchased 432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $232.22 per share, for a total transaction of $100,319.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,547 shares in the company, valued at $4,771,424.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 973 shares of company stock worth $226,910. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WD-40

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in WD-40 by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,623,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $411,374,000 after buying an additional 6,532 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in WD-40 by 0.6% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $80,115,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,142,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of WD-40 by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,121 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of WD-40 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,697,000. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WD-40 Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 45.07 and a beta of -0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $226.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

About WD-40

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

