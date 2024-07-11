E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $4.45, but opened at $3.86. E2open Parent shares last traded at $3.88, with a volume of 525,981 shares traded.

The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $151.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.48 million. E2open Parent had a positive return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 168.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in E2open Parent by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in E2open Parent by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 168,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in E2open Parent by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,943 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in E2open Parent in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of E2open Parent by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 7,399 shares in the last quarter.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -1.10, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its SaaS platform includes various key strategic and operational areas, including omni-channel, demand sensing, supply planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics and manufacturing and supply management.

