Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 2,998 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,998 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Johnson Controls International worth $24,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 3.9% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 50,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 16,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $249,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,777.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Johnson Controls International news, Director Juergen Tinggren sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total value of $249,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,120 shares in the company, valued at $1,876,777.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $188,580.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 106,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,719,168.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,067 shares of company stock worth $1,162,299. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $68.40 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $74.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $46.08 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.64 and its 200 day moving average is $62.90.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

