Commerce Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Commerce Bank lessened its stake in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Linde were worth $8,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Linde by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,796,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,434,406,000 after purchasing an additional 141,322 shares in the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group grew its stake in Linde by 655.7% in the 4th quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portfolio Design Labs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,897,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Linde stock opened at $434.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $433.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $435.23. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $361.02 and a 12 month high of $477.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.09 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.93.

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. Linde’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.13%.

LIN has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $475.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $465.92.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

