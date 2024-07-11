Wealthspan Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Wealthspan Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,566 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 277 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $217.38.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $199.79 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.35 and a twelve month high of $201.20. The company has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total value of $617,239,158.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 931,925,277 shares in the company, valued at $186,450,290,169.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $90,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,600 shares in the company, valued at $23,688,228. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $617,239,158.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 931,925,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $186,450,290,169.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,847,094 shares of company stock worth $1,169,058,874 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

