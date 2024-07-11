GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $894,000 Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth $806,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,267,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 604.7% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 53,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after buying an additional 45,544 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 847,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,344,000 after buying an additional 73,687 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on PayPal from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. New Street Research started coverage on PayPal in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.82.

PayPal Trading Up 1.7 %

PYPL opened at $59.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $76.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

