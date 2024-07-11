Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Trading 2.2% Higher

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) shares shot up 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.09 and last traded at $15.83. 21,071,744 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 43,718,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.49.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.04.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.05. The stock has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.03). Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 111.09% and a negative return on equity of 53.55%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total transaction of $1,069,292.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at $13,618,074.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 214,287 shares of company stock worth $2,693,588. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Rivian Automotive by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 975.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

