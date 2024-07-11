Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Price Target Cut to $6.25 by Analysts at Citigroup

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $8.00 to $6.25 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NWL. Barclays raised Newell Brands from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.36.

NWL stock opened at $5.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.65. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.89. Newell Brands has a twelve month low of $5.39 and a twelve month high of $11.61.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 11.21% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -38.89%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in Newell Brands by 50.5% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

