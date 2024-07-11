Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 3,877 Shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,877 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of Onsemi worth $17,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Onsemi by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,341,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,205,014,000 after buying an additional 321,682 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at $697,276,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Onsemi in the 4th quarter valued at $418,102,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Onsemi by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,064,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $339,590,000 after buying an additional 43,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Onsemi by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,218,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,835,000 after buying an additional 645,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Onsemi from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Onsemi from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Onsemi in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.88.

Onsemi Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of ON traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.73. 1,116,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,729,459. Onsemi has a 52 week low of $59.34 and a 52 week high of $111.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.78.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Onsemi had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 26.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Onsemi will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Onsemi news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of Onsemi stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $67,833.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,929 shares in the company, valued at $3,643,253.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Onsemi news, Director Paul Anthony Mascarenas sold 911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.46, for a total value of $67,833.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,643,253.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trent Thad sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.55, for a total value of $2,756,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 331,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,074,193.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Onsemi Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

