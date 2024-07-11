Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Acquires 14,222 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 577,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,222 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $17,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter worth $45,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 8,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $273,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,597.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 8,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $273,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,597.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 25,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total value of $840,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 76,081 shares in the company, valued at $2,557,082.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,520 shares of company stock worth $2,750,739 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KDP. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.57.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of KDP traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.49. 386,206 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,222,553. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The company has a market cap of $44.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.09.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.48%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

