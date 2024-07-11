Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Decreases Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 355,079 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,024 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Devon Energy worth $17,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 1,279.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,145,605 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $278,396,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700,167 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 3,885.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,695,206 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $76,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,671 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,077,042 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $320,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,374 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 8.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,044,859 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $453,871,000 after acquiring an additional 736,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 63.4% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,420,702 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,291,000 after acquiring an additional 551,004 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Devon Energy stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,248,767. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.02. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $40.47 and a 12 month high of $55.09. The company has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.07.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $1,020,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on DVN. Mizuho upped their target price on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Devon Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Barclays began coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

