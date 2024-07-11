Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Reduces Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $18,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.0% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 30.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 156,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,090,000 after purchasing an additional 36,670 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth $692,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 17.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,791,000 after purchasing an additional 9,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter worth $4,862,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MPWR traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $859.30. The company had a trading volume of 25,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,684. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $776.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $701.34. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $392.10 and a 1 year high of $876.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.60, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.11.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $457.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.76 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 59.59%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MPWR shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $850.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $806.13.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.29, for a total transaction of $1,658,225.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,226,308.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.29, for a total value of $1,658,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,226,308.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Victor K. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.46, for a total value of $820,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,983,686.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,310 shares of company stock valued at $63,163,317. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

