Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,262 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of Global Payments worth $19,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 154.7% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments stock traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $96.68. 225,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,306,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.80. The company has a market capitalization of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.98. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.60 and a 12-month high of $141.77.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 13.40%. Analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 19.84%.

In related news, VP Andrea M. Carter sold 3,300 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total value of $367,422.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,770.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GPN. KeyCorp cut their price target on Global Payments from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Global Payments from $143.00 to $128.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Global Payments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on Global Payments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.32.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

