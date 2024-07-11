Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 1,021 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $18,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RCL shares. Argus boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Macquarie boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $165.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.13.

Shares of RCL stock traded down $4.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $158.33. The company had a trading volume of 233,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,500,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.64. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $78.35 and a one year high of $164.68.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $3,015,152.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 179,117 shares in the company, valued at $27,576,853.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $3,015,152.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 179,117 shares in the company, valued at $27,576,853.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Henry L. Pujol sold 9,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.23, for a total value of $1,404,391.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,356,705.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,884 shares of company stock worth $22,052,985 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

