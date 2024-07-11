Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Stock Position Decreased by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 121,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $18,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 136.9% during the 1st quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. now owns 130,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,334,000 after acquiring an additional 75,293 shares during the last quarter. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance CO acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,951,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 27,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of Dollar General stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $129.03. 67,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,427,731. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.43. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $101.09 and a 52 week high of $173.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.90.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 3.85%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DG. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Dollar General from $147.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Dollar General from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Dollar General from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Dollar General from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.09.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DG

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.