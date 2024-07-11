Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $19.19 Million Stock Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 207,689 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,968 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Arch Capital Group worth $19,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group Stock Down 0.8 %

ACGL stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $96.70. 103,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,703,544. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $99.92 and its 200 day moving average is $90.74. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $72.85 and a twelve month high of $103.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arch Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ACGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 33.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JMP Securities upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Arch Capital Group

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

In other news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,037,302.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.