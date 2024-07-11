CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Holdings Lowered by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $19,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CDW by 2.8% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of CDW by 5.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 767 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of CDW by 1.4% in the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in CDW by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in CDW by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.00.

CDW Stock Performance

Shares of CDW stock traded up $2.76 on Thursday, reaching $221.63. The stock had a trading volume of 79,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,857. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $224.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.26. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $184.99 and a fifty-two week high of $263.37. The stock has a market cap of $29.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.04.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.15). CDW had a return on equity of 67.56% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.67 EPS for the current year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. CDW’s payout ratio is 30.96%.

CDW Company Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Read More

