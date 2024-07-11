Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 1,358 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $19,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in Moderna by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $214.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.02.

Moderna Stock Performance

MRNA traded up $4.74 on Thursday, reaching $122.18. The company had a trading volume of 544,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,106,005. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $170.47. The stock has a market cap of $46.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.42 and its 200 day moving average is $113.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 4.03.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by $0.52. Moderna had a negative net margin of 115.82% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.38, for a total transaction of $1,550,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,056,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,645,526.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.38, for a total transaction of $1,550,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,056,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,645,526.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.96, for a total transaction of $30,844.80. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,486,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,808,007.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 381,239 shares of company stock worth $52,996,537 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

