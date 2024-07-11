Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $19.81 Million Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,181,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,943 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $19,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCG. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in PG&E in the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of PG&E by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 15,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in PG&E by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 24,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in PG&E by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,541,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,875,000 after acquiring an additional 432,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in PG&E by 2,585.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 303,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,890,000 after acquiring an additional 315,368 shares during the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG&E Stock Up 1.6 %

PCG stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.93. 621,706 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,581,019. The firm has a market cap of $51.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.08. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $18.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.95 and its 200 day moving average is $17.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

PG&E Announces Dividend

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.57%.

Insider Transactions at PG&E

In other news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 59,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $1,007,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,515,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,889,471.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PCG. Mizuho boosted their price objective on PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on PG&E from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PG&E in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PG&E from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PG&E from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.11.

PG&E Company Profile

(Free Report)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

Further Reading

