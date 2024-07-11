Ethereum (ETH) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $15.39 Billion

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 11th. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for about $3,177.42 or 0.05427975 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum has a total market capitalization of $381.95 billion and approximately $15.39 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00044226 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00008413 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00013821 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00012877 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00010406 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002093 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Ethereum Coin Profile

Ethereum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,209,171 coins. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

