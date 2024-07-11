Quantum Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $0.06 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 11th. One Quantum token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Quantum has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Quantum has a total market cap of $0.06 and approximately $8.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00012369 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00009335 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001073 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,403.86 or 0.99771227 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00011877 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00006718 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.64 or 0.00071127 BTC.

Quantum Profile

Quantum is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official website is quantumtech.pro. Quantum’s official message board is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $8.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

