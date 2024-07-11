Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from $8.15 to $12.00. CIBC currently has an outperformer rating on the stock. Kinross Gold traded as high as $9.13 and last traded at $8.97, with a volume of 1550754 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.95.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Kinross Gold from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Cormark upgraded Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Kinross Gold from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.14.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Kinross Gold

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Price Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,404,283 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $202,484,000 after purchasing an additional 463,035 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 947,037 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,707,000 after buying an additional 179,933 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 975.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 555,458 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after buying an additional 503,799 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 248.4% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 334,102 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 238,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,846,537 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,285,000 after buying an additional 124,055 shares in the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The mining company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.