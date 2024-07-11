Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Has $3.68 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 199.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,188 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,726 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 1.5% of Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $1,442,000. Smith Salley Wealth Management grew its position in Walmart by 152.9% in the first quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 62,062 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after acquiring an additional 37,518 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $370,000. Finally, Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC grew its position in Walmart by 200.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 9,630 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE:WMT opened at $70.40 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.34. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $70.44. The stock has a market cap of $566.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $1,944,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,386,389.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $177,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 521,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,816,896.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $1,944,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 144,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,386,389.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,525,340 shares of company stock valued at $953,023,399 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Walmart from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.83.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

