Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Cormark raised their price target on the stock from C$23.00 to C$25.00. The stock traded as high as C$23.08 and last traded at C$22.96, with a volume of 6844 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$22.55.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LUG. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$21.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. National Bank Financial upgraded Lundin Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. CIBC boosted their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$17.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Lundin Gold from C$22.75 to C$23.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lundin Gold currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$23.50.

In related news, Senior Officer Chester See sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.25, for a total value of C$1,012,500.00. In related news, Director Ian Gibbs sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.90, for a total value of C$597,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Chester See sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.25, for a total value of C$1,012,500.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,219,753. 58.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.65, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 1.14.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C($0.01). Lundin Gold had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 19.47%. The company had revenue of C$305.68 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lundin Gold Inc. will post 1.6959518 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Lundin Gold’s payout ratio is 57.29%.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 28 metallic mineral concessions and three construction material concessions covering an area of approximately 64,454 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds 100% interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprising seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

