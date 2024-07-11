Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from $166.00 to $175.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Royal Gold traded as high as $135.55 and last traded at $133.92, with a volume of 15555 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $133.09.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.75.

In other news, SVP Daniel Breeze sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.73, for a total value of $196,095.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,033.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGLD. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Royal Gold by 526.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.80 and its 200 day moving average is $119.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.87.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.02 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 38.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.20%.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

