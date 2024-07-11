OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$5.00 to C$5.25. The company traded as high as C$3.55 and last traded at C$3.55, with a volume of 53120 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.44.

OGC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded OceanaGold to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded OceanaGold to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.22.

OceanaGold Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 49.14 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.92.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C($0.01). OceanaGold had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of C$364.40 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that OceanaGold Co. will post 0.3147257 earnings per share for the current year.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold and copper producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in the United States, the Philippines, and New Zealand. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. OceanaGold Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

