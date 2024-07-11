Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Sells 5,124 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 553,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,124 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $20,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Exelon by 247.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EXC traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.97. The stock had a trading volume of 362,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,884,675. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $33.35 and a 1 year high of $43.53. The stock has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Exelon had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 65.52%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.91.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

