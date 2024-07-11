SOLVE (SOLVE) Price Hits $0.0104 on Major Exchanges

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 11th. Over the last seven days, SOLVE has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. One SOLVE token can now be bought for approximately $0.0104 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. SOLVE has a market capitalization of $7.63 million and approximately $163,271.33 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001335 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE Profile

SOLVE uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 25th, 2017. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 734,000,000 tokens. SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. SOLVE’s official website is solve.care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SOLVE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SOLVE is a cryptocurrency on the Ethereum blockchain, integral to Solve.Care’s global healthcare platform. It transforms healthcare by decentralizing services, using Ethereum smart contracts for secure automation. SOLVE drives payments, scheduling, and healthcare coordination within the platform. Patients, doctors, and caregivers benefit from transparent, secure transactions. It also incentivizes health goal adherence and rewards quality medical services. The Solve.Care Foundation, led by Pradeep Goel, an IT and healthcare entrepreneur, developed SOLVE and the platform, based in the United States. Revolutionizing healthcare through blockchain technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOLVE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SOLVE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOLVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

