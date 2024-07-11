Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $35.00. CIBC currently has an outperformer rating on the stock. Pan American Silver traded as high as $23.63 and last traded at $23.49, with a volume of 446400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.67.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PAAS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.08.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Pan American Silver

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Trading Up 3.6 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,080,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,636,000 after buying an additional 31,618 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,103,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,084,000 after buying an additional 573,843 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Pan American Silver by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 620,946 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,991,000 after buying an additional 229,223 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,207,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,479,000 after purchasing an additional 616,804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of -49.28 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 6.68% and a positive return on equity of 0.13%. The firm had revenue of $601.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Pan American Silver’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -86.96%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.