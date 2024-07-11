1,105 Shares in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Purchased by Central Pacific Bank Trust Division

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

ONEOK Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $82.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.58 and a twelve month high of $83.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.58. The company has a market capitalization of $48.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.65.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.09%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Articles

