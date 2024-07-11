Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 151.80% from the company’s current price.
Armata Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.7 %
NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,170. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $5.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.75.
Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Armata Pharmaceuticals will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates include AP-SA02 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia; AP-PA02 for Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and AP-PA03 for the treatment of pneumonia.
