Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 151.80% from the company’s current price.

Armata Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 3.7 %

NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,170. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $5.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.75.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $0.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Armata Pharmaceuticals will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Armata Pharmaceuticals

About Armata Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Armata Pharmaceuticals stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP Free Report ) by 80.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,647 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of Armata Pharmaceuticals worth $137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of targeted bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections worldwide. It develops its products using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company's product candidates include AP-SA02 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus bacteremia; AP-PA02 for Pseudomonas aeruginosa; and AP-PA03 for the treatment of pneumonia.

