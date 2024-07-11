Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,038 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Otis Worldwide worth $22,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 28.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 18.4% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 3.3% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 5,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 14.1% during the third quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 39,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $9,128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Otis Worldwide

In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $2,844,803.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,753.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OTIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Melius assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.67.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of OTIS traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $98.36. 154,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,036,538. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $100.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.33. The company has a market cap of $39.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 1.03.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.02% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. Research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

