Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $22.30 Million Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 318,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,371 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $22,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GIS. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 199.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 409.8% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Stock Up 0.4 %

General Mills stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.90. 298,356 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,133,743. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.09. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $77.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.59.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 26.56%. General Mills’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 54.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on General Mills

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Werner Lanette Shaffer sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $50,104.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,706.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About General Mills

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.