E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 168.63% and a positive return on equity of 3.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. E2open Parent updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

E2open Parent Trading Down 4.4 %

NYSE:ETWO opened at $4.46 on Thursday. E2open Parent has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $6.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -1.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.30.

About E2open Parent

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management and orchestration SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its SaaS platform includes various key strategic and operational areas, including omni-channel, demand sensing, supply planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics and manufacturing and supply management.

