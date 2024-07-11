GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $939,000 Stock Position in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Free Report) by 216.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,167 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Gladstone Land were worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pullen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gladstone Land in the 1st quarter worth approximately $617,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 246,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 12,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 44,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on LAND shares. Maxim Group reduced their target price on Gladstone Land from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Gladstone Land from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Gladstone Land in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gladstone Land has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Gladstone Land Price Performance

LAND opened at $14.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Gladstone Land Co. has a 12 month low of $12.31 and a 12 month high of $17.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.39. The stock has a market cap of $504.27 million, a P/E ratio of 232.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Gladstone Land Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be given a $0.047 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. This is a boost from Gladstone Land’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 933.49%.

About Gladstone Land

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

