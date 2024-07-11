GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires Shares of 15,195 Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Terex by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,675,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,742,000 after acquiring an additional 78,362 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Terex by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,456,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,702,000 after purchasing an additional 733,690 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Terex by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 921,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,977,000 after purchasing an additional 42,364 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Terex by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 803,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,192,000 after purchasing an additional 19,925 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Terex in the fourth quarter worth $42,606,000. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Terex from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Terex from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Terex in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Terex in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Terex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.33.

Terex Stock Up 0.8 %

Terex stock opened at $52.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.57. Terex Co. has a 1-year low of $43.70 and a 1-year high of $65.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.23. Terex had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 30.53%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Terex Co. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terex Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.01%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 3,239 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $200,818.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,572. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Scott Posner sold 12,500 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total transaction of $756,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,521,387.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 3,239 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $200,818.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,572. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,929 shares of company stock valued at $1,958,307 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Terex Profile

(Free Report)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

See Also

