Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.700-2.000 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.060. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.8 billion-$16.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.4 billion. Delta Air Lines also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.000-7.000 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a buy rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. HSBC started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a buy rating and a $72.80 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.30.

DAL stock opened at $46.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.19 and its 200-day moving average is $45.48. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $30.60 and a 1-year high of $53.86. The firm has a market cap of $30.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 41.89%. The company had revenue of $13.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 30th. This is a boost from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is 5.14%.

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $253,445.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,421 shares in the company, valued at $5,879,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Willie Cw Chiang purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.50 per share, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $495,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 4,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $253,445.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,421 shares in the company, valued at $5,879,618.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,919 shares of company stock worth $8,834,653. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

