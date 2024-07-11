GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.32 Million Holdings in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its stake in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,599 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned about 0.19% of Stoke Therapeutics worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 86.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 6,636 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $279,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $405,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 62,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 14,510 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of STOK stock opened at $13.26 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.86. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $17.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.12 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.87.

Stoke Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:STOK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 28th. TD Cowen upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $6.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.57.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, major shareholder Skorpios Trust sold 3,600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $41,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,843,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,786,699.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Skorpios Trust sold 3,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $41,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,843,681 shares in the company, valued at $125,786,699.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Barry Ticho sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,168.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

