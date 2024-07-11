Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Holdings Lifted by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,426 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Global Ship Lease were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 87.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 150.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,186 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,314 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease during the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 50.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Ship Lease Price Performance

Shares of GSL opened at $26.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $936.05 million, a P/E ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.64. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $30.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Global Ship Lease Dividend Announcement

Global Ship Lease ( NYSE:GSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The shipping company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.19. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 46.30% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The business had revenue of $179.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Global Ship Lease from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU.

