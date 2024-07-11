DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Trading Up 2.7%

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) rose 2.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $112.07 and last traded at $112.00. Approximately 194,702 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 3,888,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.04.

DASH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on DoorDash from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on DoorDash from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on DoorDash from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on DoorDash from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.79.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.64. The company has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.15, a P/E/G ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.67.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total transaction of $17,663,373.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DoorDash news, Director Andy Fang sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.40, for a total transaction of $5,670,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,453,785. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.51, for a total transaction of $17,663,373.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 487,150 shares of company stock worth $57,195,176. Corporate insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 36,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

