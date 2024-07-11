GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.29 Million Holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,109 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,420 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in InterDigital in the third quarter valued at approximately $602,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of InterDigital by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 67,743 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,436,000 after purchasing an additional 12,584 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in InterDigital by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,343,395 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $268,274,000 after purchasing an additional 72,720 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC lifted its stake in InterDigital by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 13,555 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Cohen Klingenstein LLC bought a new position in InterDigital during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at InterDigital

In related news, Director John D. Jr. Markley sold 750 shares of InterDigital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $86,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,646.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John D. Jr. Markley sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $86,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,406,646.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.87, for a total value of $67,515.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 64,517 shares in the company, valued at $6,701,380.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $122.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. InterDigital, Inc. has a one year low of $74.65 and a one year high of $123.14.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $263.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.15 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 32.57% and a net margin of 31.18%. On average, equities analysts forecast that InterDigital, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InterDigital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price (down previously from $140.00) on shares of InterDigital in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down from $106.00) on shares of InterDigital in a report on Monday, May 13th.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

