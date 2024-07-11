BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Boosts Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in Raymond James by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 14,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in Raymond James during the first quarter valued at about $280,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 46.9% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 10.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Raymond James news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $505,095.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,599.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James E. Bunn sold 11,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.44, for a total value of $1,380,661.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,977 shares in the company, valued at $5,845,817.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 4,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total value of $505,095.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,172,599.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on RJF shares. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Raymond James from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Raymond James from $132.00 to $131.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.89.

View Our Latest Research Report on Raymond James

Raymond James Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of RJF stock opened at $119.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.72. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $91.67 and a 1 year high of $131.19.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.77%.

About Raymond James

(Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.