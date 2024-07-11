Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Has $23.76 Million Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of Humana worth $23,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Humana by 274.1% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on HUM shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $392.00 target price on the stock. Baird R W raised Humana to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Humana from $450.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Humana from $356.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $334.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $409.55.

HUM stock opened at $380.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.51. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $298.61 and a twelve month high of $530.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $352.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $347.51.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.12 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 1.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 22.04%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

