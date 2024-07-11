Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Reduces Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 352,972 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,067 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $24,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 30,134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. STF Management LP raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. STF Management LP now owns 12,917 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 18,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total value of $1,116,075.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,287.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 18,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.68, for a total transaction of $1,116,075.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,287.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $1,593,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,867,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,705,320.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,638 shares of company stock worth $5,705,568. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of FTNT opened at $59.38 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.89. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.12 and a twelve month high of $81.24. The company has a market cap of $45.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.98.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,235.48% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Fortinet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Fortinet from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.03.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Fortinet

Fortinet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.