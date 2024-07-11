Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank cut its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 27.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,726 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned 0.09% of Whirlpool worth $5,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 190.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool Stock Performance

NYSE:WHR opened at $104.96 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.90. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $84.18 and a 1-year high of $160.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.44.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.17. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 35.16% and a net margin of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WHR. StockNews.com downgraded Whirlpool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Whirlpool from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Whirlpool

Whirlpool Profile

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.