Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH) Shares Purchased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank owned 0.68% of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF worth $5,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000.

Get Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF alerts:

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CATH opened at $67.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $902.88 million, a PE ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.00. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a 1 year low of $49.89 and a 1 year high of $67.56.

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Dividend Announcement

Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.2654 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (CATH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Catholic Values index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected from the S&P 500. The cap-weighted index omits companies from certain industries at odds with Catholic values. CATH was launched on Apr 18, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.