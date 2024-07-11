Commerce Bank Sells 54,945 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Commerce Bank lessened its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 31.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 120,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,945 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $5,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $87,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $48.21 on Thursday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $47.65 and a 12 month high of $48.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.14.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

