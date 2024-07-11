Commerce Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 575.0% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 27 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on REGN shares. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,135.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,020.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,090.00 to $1,099.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,035.73.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1,073.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $714.15 and a 12-month high of $1,081.17. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,008.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $961.64.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.46 by ($0.49). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 29.45%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total transaction of $24,481,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 408,200 shares in the company, valued at $399,729,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total value of $24,481,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,200 shares in the company, valued at $399,729,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 22,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.23, for a total transaction of $22,355,820.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,179,964.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,208 shares of company stock worth $62,514,142. 7.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

