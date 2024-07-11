Commerce Bank Purchases 2,270 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Commerce Bank grew its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,596 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $6,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 345 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 790.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 85.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.19.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $111.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.19 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.17 and a 200-day moving average of $102.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.23. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.06 and a fifty-two week high of $115.69.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 18.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 51.13%.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin acquired 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $1,002,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,373,770. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert A. Schriesheim sold 25,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $2,295,836.91. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,495,727.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin acquired 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $90.00 per share, with a total value of $1,002,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,373,770. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Articles

