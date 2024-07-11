Commerce Bank Buys 4,894 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 60,032 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,894 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,379,053 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $825,705,000 after purchasing an additional 29,960 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the first quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,432,660 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,521,000 after purchasing an additional 165,200 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,023,706 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,916,000 after purchasing an additional 224,865 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA raised its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 833,696 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,545,000 after purchasing an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $89,175,000. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JAZZ shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.62.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $103.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $99.06 and a 12 month high of $146.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.88 and a 200-day moving average of $115.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.58.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($1.55). The firm had revenue of $901.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.99 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 27.86%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $548,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,369.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

Featured Stories

